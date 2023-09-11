Troy University pays respects to 9/11 first responders with stair climb

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - When the twin towers in New York City were stuck on that fateful Tuesday morning 22 years ago, many people working in the buildings became trapped. That’s when first responders put their lives on the line to save as many people as they could.

On the campus of Troy University, people got to pay their respects in an active way on the anniversary. Early Monday, dozens gathered inside Veterans Memorial Stadium to pay their respects to the victims and first responders of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

The intent was to climb 110 flights of stairs, roughly equivalent to the number of floors first responders would have climbed in the World Trade Center that day.

Members of Troy University’s ROTC program, along with other Troy students, community members and Troy Fire and Rescue took part in the commemorative climb. Even though each person had a different reason for why they climbed the stairs, they all said that it’s important that 9/11 never be forgotten.

“It is good motivation. It’s a good time to remember what happened that date 9/11,” said Army ROTC junior Andrew Simoneaux. “I think it’s a good way to remember the firefighters that sacrificed their lives”

A total of 343 firefighters lost their lives in the line of duty on that horrific day.

For firefighters, the stair climb offers a way to engage with a personal sense of loss in a way that a ceremony might not provide.

“Even without the heat and flames or actually having victims up there to rescue, it’s extremely hard,” said Troy firefighter Klayton Hicks.

But the temporary pain is to remember the lives lost more than two decades ago.

“To honor the sacrifice of those 343 we lost back on 9/11, 2001, just to remember them,” said Hicks.

This is the third time Troy University has held this event.

