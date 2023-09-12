Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

1 killed in Montgomery car crash Tuesday afternoon

Montgomery police say someone was killed in a car crash in the 3900 block of Mobile Highway on...
Montgomery police say someone was killed in a car crash in the 3900 block of Mobile Highway on Sept. 12, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police say a traffic collision in Montgomery Tuesday afternoon has turned fatal.

Montgomery police say they responded to a three-vehicle collision in the 3900 block of Mobile Highway at about 1:15 p.m. Police say one of the drivers sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police identified the victim as Douglas Zeigler, 52, of Montgomery. He was driving a 1997 Toyota Camry.

The investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting...
Man hurt, teen killed in Sunday night Montgomery shooting
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
A three-judge panel has refused to pause an order to draw new congressional districts in...
Alabama asks US Supreme Court again to intervene in redistricting case
This image from a police officer-worn body camera shows an officer pointing his service weapon...
Monroeville man accused of firing at police gets 10 years in prison

Latest News

Student donates to special education department
Prattville third grader uses birthday money to help special education classes
This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows single-dose vials of the company's...
Americans can now get an updated COVID-19 vaccine
Auburn assault suspect
Police arrest man for weekend assault on West Magnolia Ave. in Auburn
A little girl from Prattville Elementary is proving that we can always do something to help...
Prattville Elementary School student gives back for her birthday