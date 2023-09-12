1 killed in Montgomery car crash Tuesday afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police say a traffic collision in Montgomery Tuesday afternoon has turned fatal.

Montgomery police say they responded to a three-vehicle collision in the 3900 block of Mobile Highway at about 1:15 p.m. Police say one of the drivers sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police identified the victim as Douglas Zeigler, 52, of Montgomery. He was driving a 1997 Toyota Camry.

The investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

