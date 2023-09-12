Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Auburn prepares for homecoming weekend against Samford

Tigers look to make it three straight wins to begin the season
Tigers look to make it three straight wins to begin the season
Tigers look to make it three straight wins to begin the season(WBRC)
By Jake Stansell
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn is off to a nice 2-0 start to begin the college football season after grabbing a late 14-10 win against Cal on the west coast this past Saturday. It marks the Tigers’ first win in the Golden State in four tries.

Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze took to the podium late Monday morning following this weekend’s game to give opening remarks ahead of the upcoming game against Samford. Freeze credited the defense and mentioned how the defensive unit continues to find ways to get the Tigers out of trouble.

When it comes to the series history with Samford, Auburn has never lost to the Bulldogs with the latest matchup coming back in 2019 when the Tigers blew out Samford, 52-0. Freeze understands the season is only going to get more challenging as there will be plenty of local interest with the Bulldogs paying a visit to The Plains.

“Did we improve from week one to week two? Absolutely,” Freeze said. “Now, are we fixed yet and ready to say we’re going to dominate and hold every opponent to 10 points? I’d like to say that, but that’s not accurate. We got to keep working because tougher tests are coming.”

Kickoff between Samford and Auburn at Jordan Hare Stadium is set for 6 p.m. Saturday.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting...
Man hurt, teen killed in Sunday night Montgomery shooting
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
This image from a police officer-worn body camera shows an officer pointing his service weapon...
Monroeville man accused of firing at police gets 10 years in prison
A three-judge panel has refused to pause an order to draw new congressional districts in...
Alabama asks US Supreme Court again to intervene in redistricting case

Latest News

The Guardian Championship will be held art the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Prattville on...
Guardian Championship golf tournament happening in Prattville this weekend
Guardian Championship golf tournament happening in Prattville this weekend
Guardian Championship golf tournament happening in Prattville this weekend
Crimson Tide aim to correct mistakes from Texas ahead of SEC play
No. 10 Alabama looks to bounce back with upcoming game against USF
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Week 3 Fever Athlete of the Week nominees announced