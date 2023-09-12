Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Brundidge woman sentenced for auto business arson

Wiggins is the second person sentenced for setting fire to an auto sales business in Coffee County.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dezarae Lashay Wiggins, 33, was sentenced to 60 months in prison by a federal judge on Thursday.

Wiggins is the second person sentenced for setting fire to an auto sales business in Coffee County.

According to her plea agreement, several fire departments responded to the Brundidge business on January 12, 2021. The fire destroyed several buildings and caused significant damage to vehicles, office equipment, and auto parts.

Surveillance video showed Wiggins and Charles Edward Jones, a former employee of the car lot, started the fire.

Both Wiggins and Jones, 48, pleaded guilty to arson in federal court. Jones was sentenced to 162 months in June of 2023.

A federal judge will hold a hearing to determine restitution for the victim of the fire at a later time.

Federal prisoners are not eligible for parole.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting...
Man hurt, teen killed in Sunday night Montgomery shooting
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
Montgomery police say someone was killed in a car crash in the 3900 block of Mobile Highway on...
1 killed in Montgomery car crash Tuesday afternoon
Auburn assault suspect
Police arrest man for weekend assault on West Magnolia Ave. in Auburn

Latest News

MPS approves 2024 fiscal year budget
MPS approves budget for fiscal year 2024
Detecting the virus has been tricky for some. Across the country, people are having issues...
ADPH weighs in on new COVID-19 vaccines, trouble finding test kits
MPS approves fiscal year 2024 budget
MPS approves fiscal year 2024 budget
WSFA 12 News hosting anti-fraud phone bank Wednesday
WSFA 12 News hosting anti-fraud phone bank Wednesday
ADPH weighs in on new COVID-19 vaccines, trouble finding test kits
ADPH weighs in on new COVID-19 vaccines, trouble finding test kits