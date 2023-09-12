Guardian Championship golf tournament happening in Prattville this weekend

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Excitement is building as female golfers from around the world make their way to Prattville for the Guardian Championship. The tournament is part of the LPGA’s Epson Tour.

It’s all hands on deck at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Capitol Hill location, as they gear up to host the tournament this weekend.

“We try to go above and beyond and our hospitality for them,” said Will Fisher, director of golf for the Capitol Hill location.

The 54-hole tournament will feature 120 professional women golfers from nearly 30 countries.

Fisher said the tournament is a career-builder for players.

“The other part of this that’s really neat is that a lot of these ladies that have won on this tour have moved on to the LPGA,” Fisher said.

From hospitality to scoring, it takes nearly 300 volunteers to run this tournament.

The public is invited to come out and watch for free as the competition unfolds.

The tournament runs Friday through Sunday. Admission is free.

Here is the full schedule. You can also find the player list and the course on the website.

