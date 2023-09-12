Hunger Action Month works to help everyone find the next meal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -September is Hunger Action Month. It’s all about raising awareness about the number of people who don’t know where or when their next meal is coming and finding a way to solve the problem.

For those of us who have never had to worry about when or where we will eat our next meal, it’s hard to imagine what it feels like to be hungry.

The term is “food insecure”. The Heart of Alabama Food Bank’s service area covers 35 Alabama counties. In that area, 1 in 7 people have wondered where their next meal would be coming from at some point over the last year. That adds up to a lot of people. The Food Bank says it’s thankful for the tremendous amount of support it already gets throughout the year but says it’s still not coming close to ending the problem.

Hunger Action Month is sponsored by the Feeding America Network, which comprises more than 200 food banks nationwide. Learn more about Hunger Action Month and how to take action at https://www.feedingamerica.org/take-action/hunger-action-month

