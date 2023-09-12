Advertise
Inmates return to Macon County jail following water outage; boil alert in effect

Water is running again in Macon County following a widespread outage.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - After two weeks, water is flowing in Macon County jail, meaning inmates can return.

The facility was forced to send its inmates to other jails across the state amid a water outage. Now, vans are bringing them back. Sheriff Andre Brunson said all 32 inmates will return by Tuesday.

“I want to assure all the family and the people that were worried about the inmates, that they are 100% fine,” Brunson said. “We sent them to great jails.”

In the meantime, staff members had to get innovative to maintain the Macon County facility, using a portable water tank to clean and flush toilets.

Some 1,500 residents were also without water. One woman said she was “furious” about the “inconvenience.” She said she had to leave the county just to shower.

The Macon County Emergency Management Agency said some people had to boil pond water to bathe.

“People have been real creative,” said EMA Director Frank Lee. “It’s so unfortunate that our citizens have to wait this long.”

The faucets may be working, but that does not mean the water is safe to drink. A boil alert is in effect until crews can verify no dirt or bacteria got into the water system during the repair process.

The water testing is precautionary. The EMA director said preliminary samples appeared safe, but they are still required to do further tests.

