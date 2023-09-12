Advertise
Isolated showers and storms possible this week

Most days have a 20% or 30% rain chance
Generally low-end chances of rain and storms exist each day.
Generally low-end chances of rain and storms exist each day.
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The hot start to the week continues with highs heading for the lower 90s again today and tomorrow. More typical mid-September temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees are likely starting Thursday.

Isolated showers and a few storms are likely today and again tomorrow.
Isolated showers and a few storms are likely today and again tomorrow.

The humidity will be noticeably high today and tomorrow before staying more tolerable beginning Thursday. We won’t rid the humidity completely, it’ll just feel a bit better late this week and this weekend.

Skies will generally be partly cloudy each day with those fair weather puffy cumulus clouds developing. There is a small chance of showers and storms developing both today and tomorrow with coverage right around 30%.

This activity will be associated with a cold front moving through the region. No severe weather or widespread rain will occur, and many will dodge the rain altogether.

Temperatures will come down just a bit later this week.
Temperatures will come down just a bit later this week.

Behind the cold front things will be dry in most locations Thursday. There’s about a 20% chance of a shower or storm in Southeast Alabama.

Rain chances then rise to 30% on Friday and 40% on Saturday thanks to a trough of low pressure hanging out nearby. Some additional isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday -- around 30% coverage -- before things dry out.

Many models have actually switched gears and now show a mainly dry Sunday. Regardless of what happens Sunday, it does look like it will be dry and sunny early next week.

Out in the tropics it’s still very active. Hurricane Lee and Hurricane Margot are both out in the Atlantic, with Lee likely to stay just east of the U.S. and Margot to remain well out in the middle of the Atlantic.

Lee will curve north and move quicker as it approaches southeastern Canada.
Lee will curve north and move quicker as it approaches southeastern Canada.

Large surf and dangerous rip currents will occur along the East Coast, and there is a chance that additional impacts occur up in New England depending on Lee’s ultimate track. Regardless of where it goes it will not cause any issues in Alabama.

There is an additional area being monitored for potential development way out in the eastern Atlantic. It now has a high chance of becoming the next named storm of the year. The next name on the list is Nigel.

