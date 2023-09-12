Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines

McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For years, McDonald’s has allowed customers to fill and refill their own drinks.

But now, the fast-food chain has announced plans to ditch its self-serve soda machines.

McDonald’s said it’s because fewer people are eating in its dining rooms since the pandemic, reducing the need for the machines.

The company said its digital sales, which include orders on its app or through partners like Uber Eats, now make up 40% of sales.

According to McDonald’s, the machines will be eliminated from its U.S. restaurants by the year 2032.

Future McDonald’s will also have smaller dining rooms, or none at all. The company recently teased a new smaller format called “CosMc’s.” McDonald’s hasn’t released further details about the concept.

Other fast-food chains are reportedly experimenting with redesigns too, including Chipotle and Taco Bell.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting...
Man hurt, teen killed in Sunday night Montgomery shooting
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
This image from a police officer-worn body camera shows an officer pointing his service weapon...
Monroeville man accused of firing at police gets 10 years in prison
A three-judge panel has refused to pause an order to draw new congressional districts in...
Alabama asks US Supreme Court again to intervene in redistricting case

Latest News

FILE - A number of 5-mg pills of Oxycodone are displayed on June 17, 2019. Data released...
Prescription opioid shipments declined sharply even as fatal overdoses increased, new data shows
In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
10,000 people are missing and thousands are feared dead as eastern Libya is devastated by floods
Yellow caution tape surrounds a sinkhole in Leominster, Mass., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Parts...
Massachusetts city gets more than 9 inches of rain, flooding homes and jeopardizing a dam
Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 and the newest watch. (CNN, APPLE)
Apple's big event: What to know
Alabama families with transgender children asked an appellate court Monday to review a decision...
Families ask full appellate court to reconsider Alabama transgender care ban