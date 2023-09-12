Montgomery’s Name Dropper, Storkland named retailers of the year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery businesses who share a building and owners got a special honor from the Alabama Retail Association.

The Name Dropper and Storkland were honored as Alabama’s silver retailers of the year in the annual sales $1 million to $5 million category.

The Name Dropper and Storkland sell children’s clothes and baby furnishings, respectively. They are owned and operated by Sid, Shea, Brian and Gina Schroll.

Alabama Retail Association spokeswoman Nancy Dennis said they were not only impressed with their business strategies, but their personal touches as well.

“They still write handwritten thank you notes to customers. And that special touch and involvement in the community and really just generations of families have been buying clothes here,” Dennis said.

The EastChase-area businesses were chosen out of 57 entries. The retail association says they were nominated by a customer who got clothes there as aa child and returned when her own daughter came along.

The only other Montgomery store to be named a retailer of the year was ExVoto, a jewelry and apparel store. It will be honored later this month at its Mountain Brook location.

