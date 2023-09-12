Montgomery’s South Perry Street bridge reopened 2 weeks after fiery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation says the South Perry Street bridge in Montgomery is open again.

Repairs have been underway since a four-vehicle, fiery crash left it structurally damaged on Aug. 29. The bridge had been closed to vehicles and pedestrians until Tuesday’s announcement.

ALDOT says other work on Interstate 85 South is still ongoing.

ALDOT is reopening the South Perry Street bridge!!! Other work on I-85 South will continue but the S. Perry St. bridge is open to traffic. pic.twitter.com/j71hpJriys — ALDOT Southeast Region (@ALDOT_SERegion) September 12, 2023

