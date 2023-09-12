Advertise
Montgomery’s South Perry Street bridge reopened 2 weeks after fiery crash

The Alabama Department of Transportation says the South Perry Street bridge in Montgomery is...
The Alabama Department of Transportation says the South Perry Street bridge in Montgomery is reopened to vehicles and pedestrians.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation says the South Perry Street bridge in Montgomery is open again.

Repairs have been underway since a four-vehicle, fiery crash left it structurally damaged on Aug. 29. The bridge had been closed to vehicles and pedestrians until Tuesday’s announcement.

ALDOT says other work on Interstate 85 South is still ongoing.

