Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Panel finds no single factor in horse deaths at Churchill Downs

Horses compete the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday,...
Horses compete the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By The Associated Press and GARY B. GRAVES
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Horse racing’s federally created oversight panel found no single cause of death among 12 horses at Churchill Downs this spring, but recommends further action and analysis to mitigate risk at the home of the Kentucky Derby, according to a report released Tuesday.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) report also suggested improved veterinary screening and the creation of a blue-ribbon committee to study synthetic surface options throughout the sport.

The report comes two days before the start of Churchill Downs’ fall September meet and follows the June 7 suspension of racing to conduct an internal safety review. The spring meet was shifted to Ellis Park in western Kentucky.

That move came in the aftermath of seven horse deaths in the days leading up to the 149th Derby on May 6 — including two on the undercard — and five more in the weeks afterward. HISA immediately convened an emergency summit and recommended pausing the meet after consulting industry experts, veterinarians and trainers.

Among the findings in HISA’s report:

— An independent review by track surface expert Dennis Moore found no correlation between Churchill Downs’ racetrack surface and the fatal injuries some horse sustained. Moore’s analysis determined no “major issue” in its makeup, condition or maintenance and said the metrics were consistent with previous years. Moore recommended screening the existing cushion and any new material using a slot desk screen.

— There were no discernible patterns in the locations where horses died or were injured. The injuries occurred at several locations on the dirt and turf surfaces.

— Necropsies revealed no single cause or identifiable pattern of the horses, and none tested positive for banned substances.

HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus said in a release that the organization is making “ambitious recommendations” to “ensure everyone involved in the sport acts, first and foremost, in the best interest of the horse. Racing can and must do better.”

A virtual news conference is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The historic track announced in July that industry experts found no issues with the racing surfaces, but it implemented its own improvements, including new track surface maintenance equipment and additional monitoring and equine care. A release added that additional resources would go to track veterinarians for specialized horse care to assist in pre-race inspections and entry screening.

Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said in July that racing would resume this fall with no changes and called the deaths “a series of unfortunate circumstances” in an earnings call with CDI investors.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting...
Man hurt, teen killed in Sunday night Montgomery shooting
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
This image from a police officer-worn body camera shows an officer pointing his service weapon...
Monroeville man accused of firing at police gets 10 years in prison
A three-judge panel has refused to pause an order to draw new congressional districts in...
Alabama asks US Supreme Court again to intervene in redistricting case

Latest News

Authorities give an update on the Pennsylvania escapee. (Source: WPVI/CNN)
Escaped killer stole gun from garage, authorities say
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
McCarthy directs House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
The children on board the bus attended two elementary schools.
9 elementary school children, 2 drivers taken to hospital in Nebraska school bus crash
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say