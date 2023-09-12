Advertise
Police: Florida man steals excavator, crashes it into Walmart

A man stole an excavator and crashed it into a Walmart at Butler Plaza in Gainesville, Florida. (WCJB)
By WCJB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A man’s joy ride on a stolen excavator in Florida caused millions of dollars worth of damage, officials said.

According to the arrest report, Jesse Smith, 47, of Trenton, entered a yellow Komatsu excavator, valued at $350,000, without permission at a worksite. He hotwired the machine and drove it away.

Police said he drove into multiple buildings at Storage Depot of Gainesville and used the boom arm to inflict additional damage on the roof. In total, four buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Smith then is accused of driving the excavator through fences, over a utility pole and into the parking lot of the Walmart at Butler Plaza. He knocked down a loading dock wall and drove into the south side of the building, according to the report.

Police said Smith jumped out of the excavator and entered the store armed with a machete but dropped the blade before being confronted by law enforcement officers.

Impacted businesses told officers the estimated property damage is about $2 million. Smith is charged with grand theft, property damage, resisting an officer and trespassing. There were no reports of related injuries.

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting...
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
This image from a police officer-worn body camera shows an officer pointing his service weapon...
A three-judge panel has refused to pause an order to draw new congressional districts in...
Five things to never carry in your wallet or purse
Five former officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols are now also facing federal civil...
Texas officials said a plumber found a fetus in a pipe while working at an apartment complex.
In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
