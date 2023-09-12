Advertise
Prattville third grader uses birthday money to help special education classes

A little girl from Prattville Elementary is proving that we can always do something to help others after donating her birthday money to help fellow students
By Julia Avant
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A little girl in Prattville is proving that our differences don’t have to define us. Her simple act of kindness is getting a lot of attention, and it’s even teaching some adults how we all can do something to help others.

Libby Barrett is in third grade at Prattville Elementary School, and she just turned 8 years old. Typically, kids want new toys to celebrate their birthdays, but when Libby was given $550, she chose to give it away.

“I really wanted these kids in this class to be really happy,” Libby said.

She used all her birthday money to help students in her school’s special education program. She bought new toys, bean bags, cleaning supplies and a brand new alphabet rug.

“We were excited because we don’t have the mats and stuff, so the rugs really help,” said the teacher, Cheryl Davis.

And Libby shared the happiness with her class too. Both classes played together and chanted as one big family.

“The way that they were bonding with my class, that’s just making my heart fill up with joy,” Libby said.

“You give to people, it makes them so happy, and you will feel much happier. You won’t feel grumpy. You’ll feel happy if you give and you don’t receive,” said Barrett.

Libby’s parents are blown away with their daughter’s decision. They said they even learned a valuable lesson.

“There’s a lesson not just for that generation, but our generation in all this. If 8-year-olds can think this way, why can’t we think this way. Why can’t 40-somethings and 50-somethings think this way,” said her father, Will Barrett.

This isn’t the first time Libby has given back. Her father said she has been donating her birthday money since she was 5 years old.

