Suspect still sought in 2022 Lowndes County homicide

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is still trying to find the person who killed a 19-year-old in July 2022.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the crime happened at about 6 p.m. on July 13, 2022. Lowndes County deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Brown Road and Highway 80 in the White Hall community. They found the victim unresponsive and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Quindarious Keondre Shuford, 19, of Montgomery. CrimeStoppers says an autopsy determined that Shuford died of a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing. Lowndes County investigators ask that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 229-671-2900 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or toll-free 1-833-251-7867. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3-tips app.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads investigators to the identification and arrest of a suspect.

