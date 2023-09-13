Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ADPH weighs in on new COVID-19 vaccines, trouble finding test kits

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed new vaccines for everyone 6 months and older.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People will be able to get updated COVID-19 shots real soon.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed new vaccines for everyone 6 months and older, which are unlike the previous shots.

“The only thing that’s different is that we’re back to a monovalent vaccine,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health. “The last one had two different strains represented. This one is just one, and it’s an updated strain that covers what’s circulating in the United States right now, the omicron subvariants.”

These subvariants, like the others, can cause sore throat, runny nose, cough, congestion and even lung issues.

In the aim of protecting people, the new shots could be available this week.

Detecting the virus has been tricky for some. People across the country are having issues finding at-home COVID tests. ADPH recommends shopping around or visiting county health departments or health centers.

Health leaders are also reminding the public that free, at-home COVID-19 tests sent out by the federal government can expire.

Stubblefield said the label on the back is not always accurate. Some expiration dates have since been extended.

“They may have tests in their drawers that still work,” he said.

People can check to see if their tests still work by going to the Food and Drug Administration website.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting...
Man hurt, teen killed in Sunday night Montgomery shooting
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
A three-judge panel has refused to pause an order to draw new congressional districts in...
Alabama asks US Supreme Court again to intervene in redistricting case
This image from a police officer-worn body camera shows an officer pointing his service weapon...
Monroeville man accused of firing at police gets 10 years in prison

Latest News

Ala. Community College System hopes apprenticeships will combat nursing shortage
This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows single-dose vials of the company's...
Americans can now get an updated COVID-19 vaccine
Health officials are advising people to stay up to date with COVID vaccines, to improve indoor...
New CDC head: 'We are going to have to continue to live' with COVID-19
Big changes could be on the way for nursing homes around the country.
Alabama association pushes back on Biden nursing home staffing level mandate