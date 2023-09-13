Advertise
Ala. Community College System hopes apprenticeships will combat nursing shortage

Alabama community college system is on a mission to help fill the nursing gap.
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nursing shortages remain a problem across Alabama and the country, but the Alabama Community College System is on a mission to help fill that gap. One way to do that is a program that gives students hands-on experience in the workplace.

Nursing students within the community college system can now apply for an apprenticeship while attending school. Jennifer Steele, who oversees the health science program for Central Alabama Community College, said she believes it will make a major impact in addressing the nursing shortage.

Not only do the students help deliver much-needed care, but they also get valuable hands-on experience. Steele said they can also interview and get hired at health care facilities.

“I know that they’ve had an excellent experience. They feel stronger as nurses, less intimidated, less scared walking into that first job,” she said.

Since the community college system implemented the nursing apprenticeship program a year ago, 400 nursing apprentices across 17 colleges have served with nurses at more than 60 health care facilities.

