Atlanta Falcons announce grants for girls’ flag football in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation will provide grants for girls’ flag football programs to high schools in Alabama, the Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday.

After the Falcons launched a pilot program two years ago with Reigning Champs (RCX), the Alabama High School Athletic Association voted this July to sanction girls’ flag football. Beginning in the 2024-25 school year, girls’ flag football will be an official high school sport in Alabama.

“We are grateful to the NFL and especially the Atlanta Falcons for their support to help bring girls’ flag football to the AHSAA and our high schools,” said Jeff Segars, AHSAA assistant director and director of football. “Our schools have truly embraced this sport and student participation is growing rapidly. That help, especially the grants made available to our member schools, has been immeasurable.”

More than 86 Alabama high schools will offer girls’ flag football to their student-athletes. Twenty-five of those schools will receive grants for their new girls’ flag football programs:

Alma Bryant High School - Mobile

Anniston High School - Calhoun

B.C. Rain High School - Mobile

Baker High School - Mobile

Boaz High School - Etowah

Brookwood High School - Tuscaloosa

Calhoun High School - Calhoun

Citronelle High School - Mobile

Cleburne County High School - Cleburne

Daphne High School - Baldwin

Davidson High School - Mobile

Gadsden City High School - Etowah

Grissom High School - Madison

Holt High School - Tuscaloosa

John L. Leflore Magnet High School - Mobile

Lanier High School - Montgomery

Mae Jemison High School - Madison

Mary G. Montgomery High School - Mobile

McAdory High School - Jefferson

Prattville High School - Autauga

Satsuma High School - Mobile

Selma High School - Dallas

Shelby County High School - Shelby

Theodore High School - Mobile

Vigor High School - Mobile

