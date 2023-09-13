Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Atlanta Falcons announce grants for girls’ flag football in Alabama

Girls flag football
Girls flag football(WANF)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation will provide grants for girls’ flag football programs to high schools in Alabama, the Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday.

After the Falcons launched a pilot program two years ago with Reigning Champs (RCX), the Alabama High School Athletic Association voted this July to sanction girls’ flag football. Beginning in the 2024-25 school year, girls’ flag football will be an official high school sport in Alabama.

“We are grateful to the NFL and especially the Atlanta Falcons for their support to help bring girls’ flag football to the AHSAA and our high schools,” said Jeff Segars, AHSAA assistant director and director of football. “Our schools have truly embraced this sport and student participation is growing rapidly. That help, especially the grants made available to our member schools, has been immeasurable.”

More than 86 Alabama high schools will offer girls’ flag football to their student-athletes. Twenty-five of those schools will receive grants for their new girls’ flag football programs:

  • Alma Bryant High School - Mobile
  • Anniston High School - Calhoun
  • B.C. Rain High School - Mobile
  • Baker High School - Mobile
  • Boaz High School - Etowah
  • Brookwood High School - Tuscaloosa
  • Calhoun High School - Calhoun
  • Citronelle High School - Mobile
  • Cleburne County High School - Cleburne
  • Daphne High School - Baldwin
  • Davidson High School - Mobile
  • Gadsden City High School - Etowah
  • Grissom High School - Madison
  • Holt High School - Tuscaloosa
  • John L. Leflore Magnet High School - Mobile
  • Lanier High School - Montgomery
  • Mae Jemison High School - Madison
  • Mary G. Montgomery High School - Mobile
  • McAdory High School - Jefferson
  • Prattville High School - Autauga
  • Satsuma High School - Mobile
  • Selma High School - Dallas
  • Shelby County High School - Shelby
  • Theodore High School - Mobile
  • Vigor High School - Mobile

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
Montgomery police say someone was killed in a car crash in the 3900 block of Mobile Highway on...
1 killed in Montgomery car crash Tuesday afternoon
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting...
Man hurt, teen killed in Sunday night Montgomery shooting
The Alabama Department of Transportation says the South Perry Street bridge in Montgomery is...
Montgomery’s South Perry Street bridge reopened 2 weeks after fiery crash
Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge

Latest News

HBCU Battle of Bands
For HBCUs, the bands are about much more than the show to the Black community: ‘This is family’
The Texas Longhorns defeated Alabama 34-24 Saturday September 9, 2023
Big 12 aims for 3-game sweep of mighty SEC after Longhorns’ win at Alabama
Fishing duo of Tucker Smith and Hayden Marbut coming off recent Strike King Bassmaster College...
A pair of Auburn bassmasters are reeling in the wins
Bulldogs eye a SoCon title defense and a return to the playoffs
Samford football looks to bounce back with road trip to Auburn