Aug. 8 triple-shooting in Montgomery turns deadly

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 21-year-old Montgomery man has died from injuries he sustained in an August triple-shooting.

According to Montgomery police, Ethan McCall was pronounced dead Wednesday.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the 3300 block of Fairground Road. McCall was found to have sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Two additional victims, including a juvenile, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the shooting. MPD said there are no updates in regards to those victims.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide. No arrests have been made and no motive has been released.

Police ask anyone with any information to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

