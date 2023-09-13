Advertise
Aug. 8 triple-shooting in Montgomery turns deadly

A 21-year-old Montgomery man has died from injuries he sustained in an August triple-shooting.
A 21-year-old Montgomery man has died from injuries he sustained in an August triple-shooting.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 21-year-old Montgomery man has died from injuries he sustained in an August triple-shooting.

According to Montgomery police, Ethan McCall was pronounced dead Wednesday.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the 3300 block of Fairground Road. McCall was found to have sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Two additional victims, including a juvenile, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the shooting. MPD said there are no updates in regards to those victims.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide. No arrests have been made and no motive has been released.

Police ask anyone with any information to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

