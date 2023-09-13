Cyclist struck, critically injured in Prattville over the weekend

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a truck Sunday afternoon, according to Prattville police.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said police and fire units responded to the scene in the area of Washington Ferry and Old Selma Highway.

The victim, whose name and age have not been released by PPD, was rushed to Prattville Baptist Hospital. There, he was stabilized and then transferred to UAB Hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Thompson confirmed both the victim and the driver are from Prattville. No information on the driver’s identity has been released.

Thompson said the victim was a bicycle enthusiast and was biking by himself when he was hit.

An investigation is ongoing.

