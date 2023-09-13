Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Cyclist struck, critically injured in Prattville over the weekend

Thompson said the victim was a bicycle enthusiast and was biking by himself when he was hit.
Thompson said the victim was a bicycle enthusiast and was biking by himself when he was hit.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a truck Sunday afternoon, according to Prattville police.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said police and fire units responded to the scene in the area of Washington Ferry and Old Selma Highway.

The victim, whose name and age have not been released by PPD, was rushed to Prattville Baptist Hospital. There, he was stabilized and then transferred to UAB Hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Thompson confirmed both the victim and the driver are from Prattville. No information on the driver’s identity has been released.

Thompson said the victim was a bicycle enthusiast and was biking by himself when he was hit.

An investigation is ongoing.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
Montgomery police say someone was killed in a car crash in the 3900 block of Mobile Highway on...
1 killed in Montgomery car crash Tuesday afternoon
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting...
Man hurt, teen killed in Sunday night Montgomery shooting
The Alabama Department of Transportation says the South Perry Street bridge in Montgomery is...
Montgomery’s South Perry Street bridge reopened 2 weeks after fiery crash
Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge

Latest News

Sherman Peters III, was 15 at the time of the shootings and, as required by state law, was...
15-year-old suspect in Dadeville mass shooting to be tried as an adult
There is a lot on the line for the women competing in the tournament, but they always have time...
Pros hold youth golf clinic ahead of Guardian Championship in Prattville
The Brown Bag Bus program aims to combat food deserts in the River Region.
Overcoming Poverty: Brown Bag Bus delivers meals to children in need
Mohammad Shahid Jenkins
Former ADOC officer pleads guilty in excessive force and cover-up case