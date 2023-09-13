Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dadeville mass shooting suspect to be tried as an adult

People from all over the state left flowers, stuffed bears, candles, and pictures in memory of...
People from all over the state left flowers, stuffed bears, candles, and pictures in memory of the four killed in the Dadeville mass shooting.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another of the six suspects charged in connection with the April deadly mass shooting in Dadeville that left 4 dead and 32 injured will be charged as an adult, according to the Tallapoosa County District Attorney’s office.

The suspect, who has never been identified by name, was 15 at the time of the shootings and, as required by state law, was originally charged as a juvenile.

On Wednesday, DA Mike Segrest confirmed he filed a motion asking the Juvenile Court to transfer the defendant to the Tallapoosa County Circuit Court to be tried as an adult. Juvenile Court Judge Kim Taylor approved the motion Wednesday, ordering the transfer.

Segrest said he anticipates the next step in the teen’s prosecution to be an “Aniah’s Law” hearing. The law allows judges to deny bail to those who are charged with committing violent crimes and is named for Aniah Blanchard, who in 2019 was abducted at an Auburn gas station and murdered, allegedly by a man who was out on bond.

Following the Aniah’s Law hearing, Segrest said the case would be bound over to a grand jury.

While this defendant and two other juvenile co-defendants remains unnamed at this time, three other co-defendants have been charged as adults. They include Johnny Brown, Wilson Hill, 19, Willie Brown, 20. The suspects are charged with four counts each of reckless murder and 25 counts of assault.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
Montgomery police say someone was killed in a car crash in the 3900 block of Mobile Highway on...
1 killed in Montgomery car crash Tuesday afternoon
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting...
Man hurt, teen killed in Sunday night Montgomery shooting
The Alabama Department of Transportation says the South Perry Street bridge in Montgomery is...
Montgomery’s South Perry Street bridge reopened 2 weeks after fiery crash
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden

Latest News

A 21-year-old Montgomery man has died from injuries he sustained in an August triple-shooting.
Aug. 8 triple-shooting in Montgomery turns deadly
Deadly crash on Mobile Highway in Montgomery
Deadly Crash on Mobile Highway
Maui fire aftermath
2023 a record-setting year for billion-dollar disasters
Dr. Muhjah Skair & Bodile Balams are joining us this morning to promote the upcoming '7th...
7th Annual Healing Arts in Nature Festival