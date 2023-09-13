Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Goodwater Police asking for help locating missing person

Courtney Hall
Courtney Hall(Goodwater Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Goodwater Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Goodwater man.

According to Goodwater Police Chief Johnny Potts, They are searching for Courtney Hall. Hall is a 37-year-old black male, 5′2″, weighing approximately 118 lbs.

Hall was last seen in Goodwater on September 4, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black cap with a Chicago Bulls logo. He is also said to be carrying a backpack.

If anyone has information regarding Hall’s disappearance, contact the Goodwater Police Department.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
Montgomery police say someone was killed in a car crash in the 3900 block of Mobile Highway on...
1 killed in Montgomery car crash Tuesday afternoon
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting...
Man hurt, teen killed in Sunday night Montgomery shooting
The Alabama Department of Transportation says the South Perry Street bridge in Montgomery is...
Montgomery’s South Perry Street bridge reopened 2 weeks after fiery crash
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden

Latest News

WSFA 12 News and AARP are teaming up to host another anti-fraud phone bank
Morning Smile: 3 sets of twins join Today in Alabama team for sketch the Sky party
WSFA and AARP hosting anti-fraud phone bank
WSFA 12 News hosting anti-fraud phone bank Wednesday
WSFA, AARP partner for anti-fraud phone bank