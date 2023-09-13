Goodwater Police asking for help locating missing person

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Goodwater Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Goodwater man.

According to Goodwater Police Chief Johnny Potts, They are searching for Courtney Hall. Hall is a 37-year-old black male, 5′2″, weighing approximately 118 lbs.

Hall was last seen in Goodwater on September 4, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black cap with a Chicago Bulls logo. He is also said to be carrying a backpack.

If anyone has information regarding Hall’s disappearance, contact the Goodwater Police Department.

