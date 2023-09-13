Advertise
Hyundai donates new vehicles to Autauga County school

The Autauga County Technology Center has received a generous donation from Hyundai Motor...
The Autauga County Technology Center has received a generous donation from Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.(Source: Autauga County Schools Press Release)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Technology Center has received a generous donation from Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, according to Autauga County Schools.

The ACTC’s automotive career tech program received a new state-of-the-art facility earlier this school year. Now, they’re welcoming a set of three state-of-the-art vehicles to match. One Genesis GV80, Tucson, and Santa Fe were gifted to the school by HMMA.

“These assets will provide our students with hands-on technology to implement into our curriculum and mirror what the students will encounter as service technicians in the industry,” said Mr. Antonio Lucero, the school’s automotive tech teacher.

HMMA made a similar donation to the school over 15 years ago when they donated a 2006 Hyundai Sonata to the program. That vehicle will now be given to ACTC’s Fire Science program for use in hands-on training.

“Autauga County is excited to receive such a generous donation from Hyundai,” said Brock Dunn, principal of Autauga County Technology Center. “The skills that will be developed using the donation will benefit our students, community, and ultimately Hyundai as a potential employer. We are looking forward to continuing to grow our relationship with HMMA to develop our workforce.”

