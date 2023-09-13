Advertise
Man accused of stealing beer, candy in Montgomery Dollar General robbery

Ronrico Scott is accused of robbing a Dollar General in Montgomery.
Ronrico Scott is accused of robbing a Dollar General in Montgomery.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man in the Montgomery County Detention Facility is accused of robbing a local business, but not for money.

Court records allege that Ronrico Scott, 41, stole two cases of Corona beer and assorted candy from the Dollar General in the area of Lower Wetumpka Road and Chisholm Street shortly before noon Tuesday. The criminal complaint states he pushed past two employees while leaving while “threatening to cause physical harm while reaching into his pocket for what they described as a pistol.”

Scott was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery by Montgomery police.

Bail has not yet been set.

