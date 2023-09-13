Man accused of stealing beer, candy in Montgomery Dollar General robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man in the Montgomery County Detention Facility is accused of robbing a local business, but not for money.

Court records allege that Ronrico Scott, 41, stole two cases of Corona beer and assorted candy from the Dollar General in the area of Lower Wetumpka Road and Chisholm Street shortly before noon Tuesday. The criminal complaint states he pushed past two employees while leaving while “threatening to cause physical harm while reaching into his pocket for what they described as a pistol.”

Scott was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery by Montgomery police.

Bail has not yet been set.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.