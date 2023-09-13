Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

A pair of Auburn bassmasters are reeling in the wins

Fishing duo of Tucker Smith and Hayden Marbut are coming off recently winning the Strike King Bassmaster College National Championship
Fishing duo of Tucker Smith and Hayden Marbut coming off recent Strike King Bassmaster College...
Fishing duo of Tucker Smith and Hayden Marbut coming off recent Strike King Bassmaster College National Championship(WBRC)
By Jake Stansell
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Move over SEC football. Auburn students Hayden Marbut and Tucker Smith are catching titles on the water.

The pair of bassmasters recently won the Strike King Bassmaster College National Championship in August and are continuing to reel in the wins. These longtime friends went wire-to-wire on the final day of the tournament where the duo caught 18 pounds, capturing six pounds in the last hour and half to bring their three-day total to 53 pounds, 12 ounces.

It marks the duo’s second victory in the Bassmaster Championship event. Their first win was also in wire-to-wire fashion at the 2020 Bassmaster High School National Championship at Kentucky Lake. They both have won together at the high school level as well.

“It means a lot, especially because we go to school [at Auburn], so watching the football team, it’s been cool,” Smith said. “2010 was our last national championship in football. The fishing team has one, so we’ve been doing pretty good.”

Fishing upwards of about 250 days a year, Smith and Marbut are looking to grow their fishing careers and keep catching as many fish as they can.

“It’s crazy. I mean, the sport has really grown a lot in the last ten years,” Marbut said. “Fishing for Auburn, you see what our team has come to now, it’s pretty crazy.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
Montgomery police say someone was killed in a car crash in the 3900 block of Mobile Highway on...
1 killed in Montgomery car crash Tuesday afternoon
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting...
Man hurt, teen killed in Sunday night Montgomery shooting
The Alabama Department of Transportation says the South Perry Street bridge in Montgomery is...
Montgomery’s South Perry Street bridge reopened 2 weeks after fiery crash
Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge

Latest News

HBCU Battle of Bands
For HBCUs, the bands are about much more than the show to the Black community: ‘This is family’
The Texas Longhorns defeated Alabama 34-24 Saturday September 9, 2023
Big 12 aims for 3-game sweep of mighty SEC after Longhorns’ win at Alabama
Bulldogs eye a SoCon title defense and a return to the playoffs
Samford football looks to bounce back with road trip to Auburn
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before an NCAA...
2023 Troy Football Odds to Win Sun Belt Conference Championship & National Title