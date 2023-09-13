Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Pearl Maxwell, Alabama’s first Black statehouse clerk, dies at 85

Pearl Maxwell, Alabama’s first Black Statehouse clerk, has died at age 85.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman who set a precedent in Alabama’s history has passed away. Pearl Maxwell died Saturday at 85 years old.

Maxwell was Alabama’s first Black Statehouse clerk. She assumed the role in 1975, where she kept state records for both political parties and answered phones, among other duties. She’s also credited with paving the way for other Black people to have such a title.

Her decades of dedication earned her a proclamation from former Gov. Fob James and a resolution from the 1998 Senate body.

Her funeral was held in Montgomery Monday. She was laid to rest in Evergreen.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting...
Man hurt, teen killed in Sunday night Montgomery shooting
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
A three-judge panel has refused to pause an order to draw new congressional districts in...
Alabama asks US Supreme Court again to intervene in redistricting case
This image from a police officer-worn body camera shows an officer pointing his service weapon...
Monroeville man accused of firing at police gets 10 years in prison

Latest News

Ala. Community College System hopes apprenticeships will combat nursing shortage
This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows single-dose vials of the company's...
Americans can now get an updated COVID-19 vaccine
Alabama National Fair happening in October
Alabama National Fair happening in October
Pearl Maxwell, Alabama’s first Black Statehouse clerk, dies at 85
Pearl Maxwell, Alabama’s first Black Statehouse clerk, dies at 85