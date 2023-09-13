Pearl Maxwell, Alabama’s first Black statehouse clerk, dies at 85

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman who set a precedent in Alabama’s history has passed away. Pearl Maxwell died Saturday at 85 years old.

Maxwell was Alabama’s first Black Statehouse clerk. She assumed the role in 1975, where she kept state records for both political parties and answered phones, among other duties. She’s also credited with paving the way for other Black people to have such a title.

Her decades of dedication earned her a proclamation from former Gov. Fob James and a resolution from the 1998 Senate body.

Her funeral was held in Montgomery Monday. She was laid to rest in Evergreen.

