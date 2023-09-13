Prattville student arrested after gun found at school

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A student at Prattville High School was found with a gun on campus Wednesday, according to school officials.

According to a statement from the district, administrators found the unnamed student in possession of the weapon during an unrelated search.

The gun was confiscated by the school resource officer and the student has been arrested.

The district states it will take the appropriate disciplinary action.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.