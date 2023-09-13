Advertise
Prattville student arrested after gun found at school

Prattville High School student arrested after firearm found at school. File photo (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A student at Prattville High School was found with a gun on campus Wednesday, according to school officials.

According to a statement from the district, administrators found the unnamed student in possession of the weapon during an unrelated search.

The gun was confiscated by the school resource officer and the student has been arrested.

The district states it will take the appropriate disciplinary action.

