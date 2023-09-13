Pros hold youth golf clinic ahead of Guardian Championship in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Capitol Hill location in Prattville is hosting the Guardian Championship this weekend.

There is a lot on the line for the women, but they always have time to keep a focus on the future.

That’s why local fourth graders were on the course Wednesday.

“We’re on a tour, we travel about 22 weeks a year trying to get our LPGA cards,” said Epson Tour pro Kate Smith.

It’s a grueling schedule, but while they’re on the road, they like to teach younger players, some of whom have never picked up a club.

“It’s awesome. You don’t know what these kids will end up doing with golf. They could play competitively, they could teach their family how to play. It’s just a great game for all ages, so for us to be able to share that on any level is great,” said Smith.

Area fourth graders learned tips and tricks for putting and good swings.

Students who have played before loved learning from those who know the sport so well.

“I feel like if I’m going to play with them, I feel like I’m going to get better and accomplish it more,” said Kera Gould, a fourth grader at Montgomery Catholic.

School officials were also grateful for the free opportunity.

“One thing about golf that can be difficult is access. It can be an expensive sport, it can be hard to have the tools to be able to do it, so for our fourth graders to have an opportunity to come out, not to have to have their own clubs, totally sponsored for them to be able to be here and to swing a club,” said Justin Castanza, president of Montgomery Catholic School. “I would say more than half of our kids today are swinging a club for the first time in their life.”

