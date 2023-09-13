Rain and storms possible for the next several days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Typical mid-September temperatures generally in the upper 80s will be with us for the foreseeable future. Today may be the one exception with highs likely reaching 90 degrees this afternoon depending on rain coverage.

Some showers and storms are likely through the weekend, with radar looking something like this each day. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies will be partly cloudy each day with some bouts of cloudier weather possible. There will be some showers and storms developing each day through Sunday in all likelihood.

Coverage will be around 30% to 40% today, tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday. Sunday’s rain chances come down closer to 20% assuming things play out the way models believe they will with a cold front pushing most of the moisture out of Alabama.

Rain and storm chances will be with us through the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

No washouts, widespread rain or severe weather will occur with this type of pattern. However, we can’t rule out times with a higher coverage of rain and/or storms. Some models indicate tomorrow morning and afternoon may be one of those times. Until there’s better model agreement we will keep Thursday’s rain chance at 40%.

Hurricane Lee and Hurricane Margot are both still churning out in the Atlantic this morning. Large surf and dangerous rip currents will occur along the East Coast through the weekend, and there is a good chance that additional impacts -- some possibly significant -- affect New England and southeastern Canada.

Lee will likely impact New England and southeastern Canada. (WSFA 12 News)

There is an additional area still being monitored for future tropical development way out in the eastern Atlantic. It has a “high” 80% chance of becoming the next storm of the year. The next name on the list is Nigel. The well above normal Atlantic hurricane season is continuing to march right along.

