Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Louisiana school

St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people on Tuesday, Sept. 12, officials say.
By WAFB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office arrested a teenager in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people at a Louisiana school, officials said.

The teen suspect is 14 years old and a student at the school, according to officials.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Helena College & Career Academy.

One person was killed, a second victim was transported to an area hospital and a third was airlifted to medical care, officials confirmed.

St. Helena College and Career Academy
St. Helena College and Career Academy(WAFB)

A motive is undetermined at this time.

The St. Helena Parish School District said school is canceled until Friday, as well as the school’s football game.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting...
Man hurt, teen killed in Sunday night Montgomery shooting
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
A three-judge panel has refused to pause an order to draw new congressional districts in...
Alabama asks US Supreme Court again to intervene in redistricting case
This image from a police officer-worn body camera shows an officer pointing his service weapon...
Monroeville man accused of firing at police gets 10 years in prison

Latest News

Ala. Community College System hopes apprenticeships will combat nursing shortage
Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Georgia election case prosecutors cite fairness in urging 1 trial for Trump and 18 other defendants
Pearl Maxwell
Pearl Maxwell, Alabama’s first Black statehouse clerk, dies at 85
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury