Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

WSFA, AARP partner for anti-fraud phone bank

WSFA 12 News hosting anti-fraud phone bank Wednesday
WSFA 12 News hosting anti-fraud phone bank Wednesday
By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -WSFA 12 News and AARP are teaming up to host another anti-fraud phone bank.

Volunteers from several agencies will be standing ready to answer all your questions about any type of fraud or scam. Agencies like AARP, the district attorney’s office, and Crimestoppers who see scams and work to help people out of them every day.

This will be the 5th anti-fraud phone bank in the last few years, making experts available to you and, in some cases, stopping scams in progress and keeping people from losing a lot of money.

Volunteers will be taking your questions from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. We’ll share that phone number when it gets closer to the time the phone lines open.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
Montgomery police say someone was killed in a car crash in the 3900 block of Mobile Highway on...
1 killed in Montgomery car crash Tuesday afternoon
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting...
Man hurt, teen killed in Sunday night Montgomery shooting
The Alabama Department of Transportation says the South Perry Street bridge in Montgomery is...
Montgomery’s South Perry Street bridge reopened 2 weeks after fiery crash
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden

Latest News

MPS approves 2024 fiscal year budget
MPS approves budget for fiscal year 2024
Detecting the virus has been tricky for some. Across the country, people are having issues...
ADPH weighs in on new COVID-19 vaccines, trouble finding test kits
MPS approves fiscal year 2024 budget
MPS approves fiscal year 2024 budget
ADPH weighs in on new COVID-19 vaccines, trouble finding test kits
ADPH weighs in on new COVID-19 vaccines, trouble finding test kits