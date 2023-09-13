WSFA, AARP partner for anti-fraud phone bank

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -WSFA 12 News and AARP are teaming up to host another anti-fraud phone bank.

Volunteers from several agencies will be standing ready to answer all your questions about any type of fraud or scam. Agencies like AARP, the district attorney’s office, and Crimestoppers who see scams and work to help people out of them every day.

This will be the 5th anti-fraud phone bank in the last few years, making experts available to you and, in some cases, stopping scams in progress and keeping people from losing a lot of money.

Volunteers will be taking your questions from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. We’ll share that phone number when it gets closer to the time the phone lines open.

