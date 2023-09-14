Advertise
16th annual Breakfast for Babies

Erica Hess from Baptist Health & Jeff Barranco from Chappy's Deli are here this morning to promote their upcoming '16th Annual Breakfast for Babies' fundraiser
By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every year in the U.S., thousands of premature babies rely on services from neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). You can help NICU babies in the Montgomery area simply by picking up breakfast.

Friday, Sept. 15, Chappy’s Deli is holding their 16th annual Breakfast for Babies. From 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., at the Perry hill road location, you can donate $8 to benefit Baptist Health NICUs and receive a breakfast plate.

This event will be drive-thru, perfect for grabbing on your way to work.

The Montgomery community is encouraged to grab a delicious breakfast and support this great cause.

