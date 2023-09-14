MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every year in the U.S., thousands of premature babies rely on services from neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). You can help NICU babies in the Montgomery area simply by picking up breakfast.

Friday, Sept. 15, Chappy’s Deli is holding their 16th annual Breakfast for Babies. From 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., at the Perry hill road location, you can donate $8 to benefit Baptist Health NICUs and receive a breakfast plate.

This event will be drive-thru, perfect for grabbing on your way to work.

The Montgomery community is encouraged to grab a delicious breakfast and support this great cause.

