Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Arby’s adds Big Game Burger made with venison, elk to menu

The Big Game Burger will be available for a limited time and in limited quantities beginning...
The Big Game Burger will be available for a limited time and in limited quantities beginning Sept. 12.(Inspire Brands)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Arby’s is adding a new burger to the menu that includes meat from a blend of venison, elk, and ground beef.

The Big Game Burger will be available for a limited time and in limited quantities beginning Sept. 12.

Arby’s said the burger is an evolution of the venison sandwich that was introduced to the menu in 2017.

The Big Game Burger includes a patty made from a blend of venison, elk, and ground beef, then topped with crispy onions, tangy pickles, and melty Swiss cheese. The burger is finished with a dark cherry steak sauce, a popular flavor pairing with venison.

The Big Game Burger is available at Arby’s restaurants nationwide, starting at $8.79.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Peters III, was 15 at the time of the shootings and, as required by state law, was...
Dadeville mass shooting suspect to be tried as an adult
Prosecutors say Brenda Palmer used her position as interim chief school financial officer to...
Former MPS interim chief school financial officer pleads guilty in fraud case
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
Montgomery police say someone was killed in a car crash in the 3900 block of Mobile Highway on...
1 killed in Montgomery car crash Tuesday afternoon
Ronrico Scott is accused of robbing a Dollar General in Montgomery.
Man accused of stealing beer, candy in Montgomery Dollar General robbery

Latest News

William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...
Jury deciding fate of 3 men in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot
FILE -Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left,...
Largest US newspaper chain is hiring Taylor Swift and Beyoncé reporters, drawing interest and ire
Shoppers wait to purchase items in a boutique on Tennyson Street Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in...
Retail sales rise 0.6% in August largely due to a spike in gas prices
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Sandy Hook families who sued him have yet to see a dime