Boil water alert lifted in Macon County

The Macon County Water Authority said all water samples passed Bac-T inspections on Thursday.
The Macon County Water Authority said all water samples passed Bac-T inspections on Thursday.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials in Macon County have lifted the county’s boil water alert.

This comes after a water outage that impacted residents and inmates at the Macon County jail for two weeks.

The Macon County Water Authority said all water samples passed Bac-T inspections on Thursday.

EMA Director Frank Lee said the entire system has been cleared.

