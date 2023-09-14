Boil water alert lifted in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials in Macon County have lifted the county’s boil water alert.

This comes after a water outage that impacted residents and inmates at the Macon County jail for two weeks.

The Macon County Water Authority said all water samples passed Bac-T inspections on Thursday.

EMA Director Frank Lee said the entire system has been cleared.

