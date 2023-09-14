Advertise
Faulkner football on the road to take on University of Pikeville

The Faulkner Eagles
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By James Hayes
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSFA) - The Faulkner University Eagles are headed up north this weekend to take on the University of Pikeville Bears.

Fresh off a bye week, after failing to Reinhardt University in their season opener by a score of 36-3, the Eagles will be looking to get back into the win column.

Pikeville has already played three games this season, dropping the last two against the University of the Cumberlands and Georgetown College.

This will be the fourth matchup in school history between these two squads. The Eagles are 1-3 against the Bears and are currently on a two-game losing streak against the Kentucky school. The Eagle’s lone win against Pikeville came in 2010 when they outlasted the Bears in a high-scoring 42-36 victory.

This weekend, Faulkner will be looking to find some offense after failing to find the endzone in the season opener. However, the Bears offense also has recent struggles. Last weekend against Georgetown College, it wasn’t until the team’s final offense drive that they finally scored an offensive touchdown.

The game is set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. this Saturday. If you can’t make the trip up north, you can catch all the action live here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

