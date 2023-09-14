Former Talladega Board of Education employee arrested on rape, child porn charges

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - A former employee with the Talladega Board of Education has been arrested.

Lincoln Police said the unnamed 18-year-old was charged with possession of child pornography, 2nd-degree rape and transmitting obscene material to a child by computer.

The suspect is in the Talladega County Jail awaiting bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Investigator Matt Hill with the Lincoln Police Department at (205) 763-4061.

