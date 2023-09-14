Advertise
Man charged in 2021 Pike County attempted murder case

Calvin Morris charged in 2021 Pike County attempted murder case
Calvin Morris charged in 2021 Pike County attempted murder case(Source: Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was arrested in Pike County on Tuesday on several indictments by the Pike County Grand Jury, according to the Pike County DA’s office.

Calvin Morris was arrested and charged for shooting a gun into an occupied vehicle in July 2021. The state, believing the suspect was trying to kill the victim in the vehicle, has also charged Morris with attempted murder.

Additionally, he is facing drug charges and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A motive is not known at this time.

