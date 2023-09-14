More isolated to scattered wet weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same will occur for the next few days as the pattern remains largely unchanged. There will be isolated to scattered showers and storms each day through Saturday with no washouts or widespread rain expected.

Skies will generally be partly cloudy during this stretch with periods when there will be more clouds than sun. Coverage of rain will be around 30% to 40% each day through Saturday with the nighttime hours being mostly dry.

Showers and storms are possible through Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

The humidity will remain elevated through the weekend alongside those rain chances. It won’t be the kind of humidity we had back in August, that’s for sure. But it will certainly be noticeable through early Sunday.

Temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 80s through the weekend. Exact temperatures in your back yard will be dependent upon cloud coverage and whether or not you see any rain or storm action.

A few showers and storms are possible this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The pattern should switch a bit into next week as a front pushes through and drops the humidity. This should result in mainly dry weather for most, if not all, of next week. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds each day with plenty of sunshine overall.

Temperatures next week will mainly be in the upper 80s. There is a chance of some lower 90s at the beginning of the week if there’s enough sunshine. Overnight lows will come down a touch -- from the lower 70s now to the middle and upper 60s next week.

Lee will get close enough to New England to cause impacts, perhaps significant in spots. (WSFA 12 News)

Meanwhile, out in the tropics it’s very busy with two hurricanes and another named storm to soon develop. Fortunately two of the systems will stay way out in the Atlantic Ocean -- that’s Hurricane Margot and soon-to-be Nigel.

The other system is Hurricane Lee, and it will get eerily close to New England this weekend as it weakens. There are tropical storm and hurricane watches in effect for parts of New England as a result of this in anticipation of rain, wind and coastal impacts.

