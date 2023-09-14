Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

More isolated to scattered wet weather

Each day through Saturday will bring at least some showers and storms to the area
Tyler's Thursday morning forecast
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same will occur for the next few days as the pattern remains largely unchanged. There will be isolated to scattered showers and storms each day through Saturday with no washouts or widespread rain expected.

Skies will generally be partly cloudy during this stretch with periods when there will be more clouds than sun. Coverage of rain will be around 30% to 40% each day through Saturday with the nighttime hours being mostly dry.

Showers and storms are possible through Sunday.
Showers and storms are possible through Sunday.(WSFA 12 News)

The humidity will remain elevated through the weekend alongside those rain chances. It won’t be the kind of humidity we had back in August, that’s for sure. But it will certainly be noticeable through early Sunday.

Temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 80s through the weekend. Exact temperatures in your back yard will be dependent upon cloud coverage and whether or not you see any rain or storm action.

A few showers and storms are possible this weekend.
A few showers and storms are possible this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

The pattern should switch a bit into next week as a front pushes through and drops the humidity. This should result in mainly dry weather for most, if not all, of next week. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds each day with plenty of sunshine overall.

Temperatures next week will mainly be in the upper 80s. There is a chance of some lower 90s at the beginning of the week if there’s enough sunshine. Overnight lows will come down a touch -- from the lower 70s now to the middle and upper 60s next week.

Lee will get close enough to New England to cause impacts, perhaps significant in spots.
Lee will get close enough to New England to cause impacts, perhaps significant in spots.(WSFA 12 News)

Meanwhile, out in the tropics it’s very busy with two hurricanes and another named storm to soon develop. Fortunately two of the systems will stay way out in the Atlantic Ocean -- that’s Hurricane Margot and soon-to-be Nigel.

The other system is Hurricane Lee, and it will get eerily close to New England this weekend as it weakens. There are tropical storm and hurricane watches in effect for parts of New England as a result of this in anticipation of rain, wind and coastal impacts.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Peters III, was 15 at the time of the shootings and, as required by state law, was...
Dadeville mass shooting suspect to be tried as an adult
Prosecutors say Brenda Palmer used her position as interim chief school financial officer to...
Former MPS interim chief school financial officer pleads guilty in fraud case
Montgomery police say someone was killed in a car crash in the 3900 block of Mobile Highway on...
1 killed in Montgomery car crash Tuesday afternoon
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
Ronrico Scott is accused of robbing a Dollar General in Montgomery.
Man accused of stealing beer, candy in Montgomery Dollar General robbery

Latest News

Tyler's Thursday morning forecast
Tyler's Thursday morning forecast
Widely scattered showers expected through the beginning of the weekend, but trending drier...
First Alert: Rain and storms possible for the next several days
Rain & storms are possible through the weekend. See the latest updates to the First Alert...
Rain & storms are possible through the weekend. See the latest updates to the First Alert forecast.
Warm weather continues, but what about wet weather? Amanda walks you through the forecast...
Warm weather continues, but what about wet weather? Amanda walks you through the forecast