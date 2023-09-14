Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony held at Alabama Capitol

A ceremony to commemorate National POW/MIA Recognition Day was held at the Alabama State Capitol on Saturday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A ceremony to commemorate National POW/MIA Recognition Day was held at the Alabama State Capitol on Saturday.

The ceremony honored and remembered the brave men and women who endured the hardships as Prisoners of War, and the Missing in Action who are still unaccounted for, and paid special recognition to their families.

Traditionally held on the third Friday in September, the ceremony was moved to Saturday to encourage and accommodate public attendance.

The ceremony included the raising of the POW/MIA Flag, featured patriotic music, a wreath-laying ceremony, and the playing of Taps.

The observance is one of six days of the year that Congress has mandated the flying of the POW/MIA flag at federal buildings. The Alabama Legislature passed legislation in 2008 that allows for the POW/MIA flag to be flown at state buildings as well.

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Janet Cobb, executive director of the USS Alabama Battleship Commission and Battleship Memorial Park, gave the keynote address.

She was commissioned a 2nd Lt., Signal Corps in May 1978 from the University of Alabama ROTC program, where she was named a Distinguished Military Graduate. Ret. Maj. Gen. Cobb was the 54th general officer and the first female general officer to graduate from the University of Alabama.

In 2016, she was retired from the U.S. Army after 42 years. Her decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, three Meritorious Service Medals, and various campaign and service awards. In April 2017, Ret. Maj. Gen. Cobb was one of seven selectees for the inaugural University of Alabama ROTC Hall of Fame.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Willie Boyd moved back to his home in Tuskegee after a long career in the military. When he...
Tuskegee man makes unusual find in family cemetery
California defensive back Kaylin Moore, left, tackles Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9)...
How to Watch the Auburn vs. Samford Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 4
File image
2 arrested after Montgomery police chase

Latest News

The Montgomery Biscuits are headed to the playoffs for the eighth straight season.
Biscuits clinch playoff spot for 8th consecutive season
APD suspect Carlos Haroldo Fuentes Tomas
Auburn Police arrest man on rape, sodomy charge
A ceremony to commemorate National POW/MIA Recognition Day was held at the Alabama State...
POW/MIA remembrance ceremony held at Alabama Capitol
Guardian Championship presents Family Day at Robert Trent Jones Golf course