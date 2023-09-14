Prattville police warn public about new terroristic threat law

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A new law that went into effect at the beginning of September has prompted the Prattville Police Department to warn others about making threats online.

Terroristic threats are now considered a Class C felony in Alabama, even if it was intended as a joke. Juveniles will also be charged as an adult if they make violent threats that disrupt a school or a business.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said the threat sends a strong message to the public about law enforcement being tired of investigating hoaxes, which have happened mainly at schools.

“We’ve had 12-year-olds we’ve had to arrest for making these threats because the parents had no idea they were on social media doing that,” Thompson said.

The police department has responded on average four to five calls a year. The chief said none of the threats were credible.

Thompson said parents should monitor their children’s social media closely because the parents could also get charged.

