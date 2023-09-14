Advertise
Suspect sought after Montgomery bank robbery

Montgomery police on the scene of a robbery at the Metro City Bank on Bell Road.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a bank robbery Thursday afternoon in Montgomery.

The Montgomery Police Department, which by policy does not identify the type of businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed a robbery in the 2700 block of Bell Road around 2:25 p.m. A WSFA 12 News crew found multiple police units at the Metro City Bank in that location.

According to Major Saba Coleman, the unidentified suspect walked in, demanded money, then fled the scene on foot. There were no injuries and no arrests have been made, Coleman added.

A description of the suspect was unclear. Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement immediately

