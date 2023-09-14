Advertise
Troy University implementing new doctoral programs

By Makyla Simmons
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -Troy University is adding more doctoral degree programs students can earn. The Alabama Commission on Higher Education approved instructional role change for this university.

“I think it is that transformational. It moves us in a completely different direction and it coincides with my new position,” Kerry Palmer, the Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, said.

In the year 2010, Troy launched its first doctoral program which was the DNP. The next program was a Ph.D. in Sports Management in 2017, and a Ph.D. in Global Leadership in 2020.

Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr., the chancellor of Troy University, says their main goal is to be recognized as a research institution.

“That’s where we are headed. It’s historic, it was a milestone for the university, and we are excited about it. And I think we can say after all these decades of serving Troy University that truly I feel the best is yet to be,” Dr. Hawkins said.

Before this approval, the university was limited to only three doctoral-level programs. Now with the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, the limit is endless.

Dr. Hawkins says this change will not only benefit the state but the Wiregrass in particular in terms of opportunities for potential students as well as employers.

Campus leaders are hearing positive feedback beyond just the Trojans.

“We also experienced a great deal of excitement and enthusiasm from other institutions in Alabama that are very much like Troy. To my knowledge, (we are) the first former teacher’s college in the state to be granted a doctoral status,” Kerry Palmer said.

Plans are underway to add additional doctoral programs such as a Ph.D. in criminology, and a doctor of business administration to the university’s current academic programs.

