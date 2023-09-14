Advertise
Tuskegee hosting Central State for 2023 Hall of Fame Game

The Tuskegee Golden Tigers
The Tuskegee Golden Tigers(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By James Hayes
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2-0 Golden Tigers will host the Central State Marauders this weekend in the Hall of Fame Game.

Fresh off a 36-10 shellacking of Kentucky State last weekend, Tuskegee has their sights set on Central State, who is coming off a 62-24 loss at the hands of the University of Dayton.

The Golden Tigers have shown they can strike fast and score on both sides of the ball. On offense, we have seen a well-balanced approach that can come from the air and ground. The defensive secondary has also started the season off great. They have accumulated four interceptions through the first two games, and last week, Malik Moore closed out the first half of the game with a pick-six that gave the Golden Tigers a 27-point lead heading into the half.

This weekend’s game will be the ninth meeting between the two teams. The Golden Tigers have dominated the series to this point, winning eight of nine, including last year when they took down the Marauders 49-34 despite giving up 20 points in the third quarter.

The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. this Saturday at Cleve L. Abbott Memorial Stadium in Tuskegee.

