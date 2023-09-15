Advertise
2 arrested after Montgomery police chase on I-85

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A police chase on Interstate 85 Friday ended with two arrests, Montgomery police say.

Montgomery police officers attempted a traffic stop of a suspect vehicle on I-85 South just before 2 p.m. near Eastern Boulevard and Carmichael Road, according to Major Saba Coleman. The vehicle refused to stop, prompting police to pursue it.

Police chased the suspect on I-85 South, then onto I-85 North, Coleman said. During the chase, an unmarked SWAT vehicle crashed into a private car.

The pursuit ended near Carmichael Road and Eastern Boulevard where the suspect crashed.

Coleman confirmed two suspects were arrested. The suspects’ identities have not yet been released and charges are pending.

There we no injuries during either crash.

