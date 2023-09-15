Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Adrenaline kicked in’: Truck driver said he helped stop police pursuit on interstate with trailer

The driver made space between the pursuit and traffic.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - The Henrico County Police Department said no one was injured after a pursuit ended on southbound Interstate 95 on Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on Hungary Road and Cleveland Street for reckless driving by a wanted person.

The vehicle did not stop, and officers said they pursued the car onto I-95.

“It was pretty crazy seeing what was going on, and I don’t know, I guess adrenaline kicked in,” said Curtis Butler, a truck driver who saw the chase. “I figured, ‘Hey, I can stop this guy with my truck and trailer.’”

Butler said he saw police try and spin the pickup truck out without success.

He said he and another truck driver backed off to try and create space between the pursuit and traffic before he saw an opening.

“It looked like somebody was going to get hurt, so me and the Tindal truck decided that we would just go ahead and stop the truck, put him into the wall and slow him down,” Butler said. “Let everybody get home safely.”

Butler helped end the pursuit near the I-95 South/Route 301 overpass with no reported injuries.

“I got out of the truck and went for the front. I looked in my mirror and saw all the guns drawn, and I was like, ‘No, this is not a good spot to be sitting because they’re pointing at me, so let me get out of this truck and take cover,’” Butler said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.

Police have still not confirmed what the person was wanted for.

The incident closed two lanes of southbound I-95 shortly after 2:30 p.m., causing traffic backups for several miles.

Butler said he was glad he could help before anyone got hurt and that his truck came out without a scratch.

“Yes, sir, my truck is good. I wasn’t going to let anything happen to old Blue. That’s my baby,” Butler said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Montgomery police on the scene of a bank robbery at the Metro City Bank on Bell Road.
Suspect sought after Montgomery bank robbery
Upwards of 12,000 Alabama third graders may not meet the required reading scores to move onto...
12K third graders at risk of being held back under Alabama Literacy Act, superintendent warns
Prosecutors say Brenda Palmer used her position as interim chief school financial officer to...
Former MPS interim chief school financial officer pleads guilty in fraud case
“It’s a sad day for North Alabama.”: Saturn 1B removal officially begins
‘It’s a sad day for North Alabama’: Saturn 1B removal officially begins

Latest News

People look for survivors in Derna, Libya, Wednesday, Sept.13, 2023. Search teams are combing...
Libya evacuates flooded city as searchers look for 10,000 missing after death toll passes 11,000
Morning Smile: National merit program recognizes Prattville High School senior
Kickin' it with the coaches: G.W. Carver High School
Perry Hill Road Chappy's Deli holding 16th annual 'Breakfast for Babies' today