Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

AL Department of Corrections welcomes biggest class of officers in years

Alabama Department of Corrections saw the largest graduating class in years following minimum salary increase for the job.
By Julia Avant
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama made a big dent in an ongoing shortage of corrections officers.

67 new officers graduated from the Alabama Criminal Justice Center in Selma on Thursday.

It’s the biggest class since 2019.

After 10 weeks of training, officers graduated in front of friends and family.

They are some of the first to join the ADOC since a salary increase went into effect, something Commissioner John Hamm says is enticing more people to join the force.

“There’s no secret that we have staffing issues, so this provides individuals coming on the department, that they need to protect staff, citizens, and inmates,” said Hamm.

Future officers earned a salary between $50,000 and $55,000, depending on the facility.

Now, graduates will make anywhere from $51,000 to $56,000.

Hamm says the pay increase was needed for this type of work.

“This is not just a job. If you’re just looking for a job, this is not the place for you. It is a job of public service so one, you have to have that mentality. You have to be mentally fit. You have to be physically fit,” said Hamm.

The new graduates now join 1,800 men and women statewide serving as corrections officers.

The ADOC has widened its search for new candidates.

Any high school graduate who is 18 or older can get on the path to becoming a correctional security guard.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors say Brenda Palmer used her position as interim chief school financial officer to...
Former MPS interim chief school financial officer pleads guilty in fraud case
Sherman Peters III, was 15 at the time of the shootings and, as required by state law, was...
Dadeville mass shooting suspect to be tried as an adult
Ronrico Scott is accused of robbing a Dollar General in Montgomery.
Man accused of stealing beer, candy in Montgomery Dollar General robbery
Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama

Latest News

Montgomery police on the scene of a bank robbery at the Metro City Bank on Bell Road.
Suspect sought after Montgomery bank robbery
Suspect sought after Montgomery bank robbery
Suspect sought after Montgomery bank robbery
ASU holds workshop on nonviolent resistance
ASU holds workshop on nonviolent resistance
Democratic lawmakers spoke out in Montgomery this afternoon against the state’s attempt to stop...
Democrats, Republicans at odds over Alabama’s congressional map
Montgomery eyes new revenue streams following Garrett Coliseum renovations
Montgomery eyes new revenue streams following Garrett Coliseum renovations