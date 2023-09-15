Alabama Farmers Federation plans to purchase the iconic Hallmark Farm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Farmers Federation is announcing plans to begin due diligence for the Alabama Farm Center to come to Hallmark Farm in Warrior. The site is about 500 acres, and something city and county leaders have worked on for the last few years.

This proposed project, which at one point was being discussed for Chilton County, is set to become a one-of-a-kind attraction for the area. Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens says it will bring jobs, tourism, and money.

Leaders say it’s been over 70 years since the state invested in a regional agricultural center, and many facilities are outdated. They plan to spend more than $150 million to bring an indoor livestock arena, barns, and an exhibit hall. There are also plans for an annual state fair and an educational facility

“So this is going to be a point of attraction for the entire southeastern United States. It opens a whole new tourism area that Jefferson County has been lacking, and we’re proud now to be the host of,” says Stephens.

The due diligence phase is expected to conclude by June 2024 when it is anticipated the project will be formally announced to move forward.

