Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Farmers Federation plans to purchase the iconic Hallmark Farm

"Alabama Farm Center" coming to Hallmark Farm in Jefferson County
By Bria Chatman
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Farmers Federation is announcing plans to begin due diligence for the Alabama Farm Center to come to Hallmark Farm in Warrior. The site is about 500 acres, and something city and county leaders have worked on for the last few years.

This proposed project, which at one point was being discussed for Chilton County, is set to become a one-of-a-kind attraction for the area. Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens says it will bring jobs, tourism, and money.

Leaders say it’s been over 70 years since the state invested in a regional agricultural center, and many facilities are outdated. They plan to spend more than $150 million to bring an indoor livestock arena, barns, and an exhibit hall. There are also plans for an annual state fair and an educational facility

“So this is going to be a point of attraction for the entire southeastern United States. It opens a whole new tourism area that Jefferson County has been lacking, and we’re proud now to be the host of,” says Stephens.

The due diligence phase is expected to conclude by June 2024 when it is anticipated the project will be formally announced to move forward.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Montgomery police on the scene of a bank robbery at the Metro City Bank on Bell Road.
Suspect sought after Montgomery bank robbery
Upwards of 12,000 Alabama third graders may not meet the required reading scores to move onto...
12K third graders at risk of being held back under Alabama Literacy Act, superintendent warns
Prosecutors say Brenda Palmer used her position as interim chief school financial officer to...
Former MPS interim chief school financial officer pleads guilty in fraud case
“It’s a sad day for North Alabama.”: Saturn 1B removal officially begins
‘It’s a sad day for North Alabama’: Saturn 1B removal officially begins

Latest News

An 8-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital Friday morning after he was hit by a truck in...
Child hit by truck while riding bike in Tallassee
FILE - Firefighters and ambulance attendants remove a covered body from the 16th Street Baptist...
Alabama will mark the 60th anniversary of the 1963 church bombing that killed four Black girls
Morning Smile: National merit program recognizes Prattville High School senior
Kickin' it with the Coach: G.W. Carver High School
Perry Hill Road Chappy's Deli holding 16th annual 'Breakfast for Babies' today