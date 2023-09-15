Advertise
Autauga County schools getting metal detectors, wands

The public school district in Autauga County is buying new technology to protect students.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Sep. 14, 2023
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The public school district in Autauga County is buying new technology to protect students.

The school system is in the process of ordering anywhere from 20 to 40 portable metal detectors, plus another 50 metal detector wands.

The equipment is expected to cost up to $175,000.

These portable metal detectors will be wheeled around and stationed anywhere on campus, whether it be at entrances, in hallways or at sporting events.

Superintendent Lynn Woodfin said the equipment will not be a disruption for students or teachers.

Students and teachers can expect to see these new metal detectors within the next few weeks.

