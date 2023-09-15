Advertise
BFRS: 5 children transported to hospital after school bus crash involving 18-wheeler

School bus crash with 18-wheeler.
School bus crash with 18-wheeler.(Source: WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) crews are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a school bus at I-59 North and Arkadelphia Exit North.

BFRS says five children are being transported to the hospital. One has moderate injuries and three have minor injuries. Another child is being transported by their parents.

The bus involved was a Birmingham City Schools bus. All the children are middle schoolers.

Please check back for updates as we gather additional information.

