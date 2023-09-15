Biscuits power past Shuckers, 6-2

BILOXI, Miss. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (78-57) and Biloxi Shuckers (73-61) combined for three home runs, but the Butter and Blue had two of them as they powered to a 6-2 victory on Thursday night at MGM Park.

Similar to the night before, both teams were engaged in a pitching duel featuring Ian Seymour, Aaron Ashby, and Christian Mejias (6-12). Seymour allowed one hit while Ashby and Mejias combined for two over four scoreless innings pitched.

Mason Auer broke the scoring drought with a two-run homer in the fifth inning. It was the center fielder’s 10th home run of the season and made the score 2-0 going into the sixth.

The Biscuits added on to the lead with Bob Seymour’s third home run of the season, which was a grand slam over the right field wall. The grand slam adds to the team record of nine that was already set earlier this season, passing the previous mark of seven set in 2011.

Biloxi responded in the eighth and ninth innings with a home run from Zavier Warren and an RBI-double from Jefferson Quero to make the score 6-2. However, no more runs would come in to score as the Butter and Blue secured the victory.

Antonio Jimenez (3-0) earned the win while Mejias took the loss. Montgomery has won 25 of its last 30 games and 11 of the last 12 but will need to win one of their remaining three to clinch a playoff berth.

The Biscuits and Shuckers will run it back at MGM Park on Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:35 p.m. CST. The featured pitching matchup pits Sean Hunley (5-4) against Tobias Myers (9-5) for Biloxi.

