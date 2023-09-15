Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Biscuits power past Shuckers, 6-2

The Montgomery Biscuits powered to a 6-2 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park on Sept....
The Montgomery Biscuits powered to a 6-2 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park on Sept. 14, 2023.(Source: WSFA)
By Montgomery Biscuits
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (78-57) and Biloxi Shuckers (73-61) combined for three home runs, but the Butter and Blue had two of them as they powered to a 6-2 victory on Thursday night at MGM Park.

Similar to the night before, both teams were engaged in a pitching duel featuring Ian Seymour, Aaron Ashby, and Christian Mejias (6-12). Seymour allowed one hit while Ashby and Mejias combined for two over four scoreless innings pitched.

Mason Auer broke the scoring drought with a two-run homer in the fifth inning. It was the center fielder’s 10th home run of the season and made the score 2-0 going into the sixth.

The Biscuits added on to the lead with Bob Seymour’s third home run of the season, which was a grand slam over the right field wall. The grand slam adds to the team record of nine that was already set earlier this season, passing the previous mark of seven set in 2011.

Biloxi responded in the eighth and ninth innings with a home run from Zavier Warren and an RBI-double from Jefferson Quero to make the score 6-2. However, no more runs would come in to score as the Butter and Blue secured the victory.

Antonio Jimenez (3-0) earned the win while Mejias took the loss. Montgomery has won 25 of its last 30 games and 11 of the last 12 but will need to win one of their remaining three to clinch a playoff berth.

The Biscuits and Shuckers will run it back at MGM Park on Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:35 p.m. CST. The featured pitching matchup pits Sean Hunley (5-4) against Tobias Myers (9-5) for Biloxi.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors say Brenda Palmer used her position as interim chief school financial officer to...
Former MPS interim chief school financial officer pleads guilty in fraud case
Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Sherman Peters III, was 15 at the time of the shootings and, as required by state law, was...
Dadeville mass shooting suspect to be tried as an adult
Ronrico Scott is accused of robbing a Dollar General in Montgomery.
Man accused of stealing beer, candy in Montgomery Dollar General robbery
Montgomery police on the scene of a bank robbery at the Metro City Bank on Bell Road.
Suspect sought after Montgomery bank robbery

Latest News

Friday Night Football Fever week 4 - Wetumpka vs. Park Crossing
Friday Night Football Fever week 4 - Wetumpka vs. Park Crossing
Thursday highlights from Friday Night Football Fever week 4
Thursday highlights from Friday Night Football Fever week 4
Prattville beats BTW-Tuskegee in flag football
Prattville beats BTW-Tuskegee in flag football
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Elmore County’s Cade Everson is week 3 Fever Athlete of the Week